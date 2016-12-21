Wizz Air announces five new West Balkan routes from Budapest
Central and Eastern Europe-focused budget airline Wizz Air has announced five new West Balkan routes from Budapest that will commence in April next year. The new routes will connect Budapest with five capitals of countries in the West Balkan region, Skopje in Macedonia, Podgorica in Montenegro, Tirana in Albania, Prishtina in Kosovo and Sarajevo in Bosnia and Herzegovina.
