The implications of Andrey Karlov assassination
TURK ASSASSINATES A RUSSIAN CONSUL [a ] Macedonian Insurgents' Position Strengthened - Peace or War Seems to Depend on Prince Ferdinand of Bulgaria. This New York Times dispatch is from 1903, from the Macedonian town of Bitola, where the Russian consul-general was assassinated by an Albanian member of the Ottoman army.
