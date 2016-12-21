The implications of Andrey Karlov ass...

The implications of Andrey Karlov assassination

Monday Dec 19 Read more: Al Jazeera

TURK ASSASSINATES A RUSSIAN CONSUL [a ] Macedonian Insurgents' Position Strengthened - Peace or War Seems to Depend on Prince Ferdinand of Bulgaria. This New York Times dispatch is from 1903, from the Macedonian town of Bitola, where the Russian consul-general was assassinated by an Albanian member of the Ottoman army.

Macedonia

