Macedonia's 'queen of Gypsy music' buried in Skopje
There are 1 comment on the Reuters story from Tuesday Dec 13, titled Macedonia's 'queen of Gypsy music' buried in Skopje. In it, Reuters reports that:
Esma Redzepova, the "Queen of Gypsy Music" who made Roma culture popular with a world audience, singing for Josip Broz Tito, Indira Gandhi and Muammar Gaddafi and representing Macedonia in the Eurovision Song Contest, was buried on Monday in her native Skopje. Redzepova, known for her bright headscarves and extravagant jewelry as well as her powerful and emotional voice, died on Sunday after a career spanning more than half a century.
Ljubljana, Slovenia
#1 Friday Dec 16
Albanian language already is official language in the so called FYROM "Macedonia". Within 40, 50 years Albanians will become dominant ethnic group.
