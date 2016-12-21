Macedonia's 'queen of Gypsy music' bu...

Macedonia's 'queen of Gypsy music' buried in Skopje

There are 1 comment on the Reuters story from Tuesday Dec 13, titled Macedonia's 'queen of Gypsy music' buried in Skopje. In it, Reuters reports that:

Esma Redzepova, the "Queen of Gypsy Music" who made Roma culture popular with a world audience, singing for Josip Broz Tito, Indira Gandhi and Muammar Gaddafi and representing Macedonia in the Eurovision Song Contest, was buried on Monday in her native Skopje. Redzepova, known for her bright headscarves and extravagant jewelry as well as her powerful and emotional voice, died on Sunday after a career spanning more than half a century.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at Reuters.

Leave a Comment Track Replies
Col Phillip S Meilinger

Ljubljana, Slovenia

#1 Friday Dec 16
Albanian language already is official language in the so called FYROM "Macedonia". Within 40, 50 years Albanians will become dominant ethnic group.
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Macedonia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Greek Girls, Black Boys! LoL interracial relati... (Feb '15) 11 hr abcd 23
News the Identity of Macedonians (May '07) 20 hr DaniEl 47,208
Illinden uprising - what a joke (Jul '09) 23 hr BISER BALKANSKI--- 20
"Macedonization of Southern Serbia" by Jovan Tr... (May '14) Sat BISER BALKANSKI--- 5
arvanites , greeks only in greek church history (Jul '13) Fri makedonas from ci... 167
Why ALBANIANS ARE SO STUPID? (Oct '12) Dec 21 Abraham 104
USA and ZAEV get out of Macedonia while still b... Dec 19 Quack 3
See all Macedonia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Macedonia Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bill Clinton
  3. Syria
  4. Wall Street
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Iran
  2. Death Penalty
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Ebola
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Macedonia

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,379 • Total comments across all topics: 277,318,773

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC