Macedonia's election commission orders re-run in one polling station

Friday Dec 16 Read more: Reuters

Macedonia's state election commission said on Friday it had annulled ballots cast at a single polling station and ordered a new vote there after accepting that one woman had been prevented from voting in Sunday's parliamentary election. The re-run ballot at the polling station with just 800 voters in the western town of Gostivar could potentially change the result of the election, which veteran leader Nikola Gruevski won with the slimmest of majorities.

Macedonia

