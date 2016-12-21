Macedonian poll winner in court ahead of incitement trial
The winner of Sunday's Macedonian parliamentary elections has appeared before a criminal court in a hearing ahead of trial for allegedly inciting his conservative party's supporters to violence. Former Prime Minister Nikola Gruevski, his former transport minister and 12 others have been charged over the violence during a 2013 demonstration outside the capital's central municipal offices.
