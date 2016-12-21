Macedonian politician: Foreigners interfering after vote
The leader of Macedonia's conservative coalition that won a national election has accused "foreign mediators, ambassadors and representatives of foreign states" of meddling in his country's affairs. Nikola Gruevski, the former prime minister, spoke in front of the State Election Commission offices in Skopje, the capital, late Saturday without specifically mentioning a foreign country.
