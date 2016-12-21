Macedonian politician: Foreigners int...

Macedonian politician: Foreigners interfering after vote

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Dec 17 Read more: The Progress

The leader of Macedonia's conservative coalition that won a national election has accused "foreign mediators, ambassadors and representatives of foreign states" of meddling in his country's affairs. Nikola Gruevski, the former prime minister, spoke in front of the State Election Commission offices in Skopje, the capital, late Saturday without specifically mentioning a foreign country.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Progress.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Macedonia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
arvanites , greeks only in greek church history (Jul '13) 4 hr History is stolen 168
Greek Girls, Black Boys! LoL interracial relati... (Feb '15) Sat abcd 23
News the Identity of Macedonians (May '07) Sat DaniEl 47,208
Illinden uprising - what a joke (Jul '09) Sat BISER BALKANSKI--- 20
"Macedonization of Southern Serbia" by Jovan Tr... (May '14) Sat BISER BALKANSKI--- 5
Why ALBANIANS ARE SO STUPID? (Oct '12) Dec 21 Abraham 104
USA and ZAEV get out of Macedonia while still b... Dec 19 Quack 3
See all Macedonia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Macedonia Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Pope Francis
  2. China
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Wall Street
  5. Syria
  1. Earthquake
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Iraq
  4. Ebola
  5. Egypt
More from around the web
 

Macedonia

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,525 • Total comments across all topics: 277,335,856

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC