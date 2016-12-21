Macedonian opposition leader contests election defeat
Zoran Zaev, the leader of the opposition SDSM, talks to the media at a news conference in the party headquarters in Skopje, Macedonia, Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2016. Results Monday, from 99.8 percent of polling stations, showed the coalition led by VMRO-DPMNE with about 38 percent of the vote and 51 seats in the parliament, while opposition leader Zoran Zaev's Social Democrats garnered 36.7 percent, and 49 seats.
