Macedonian opposition leader contests election defeat

Zoran Zaev, the leader of the opposition SDSM, talks to the media at a news conference in the party headquarters in Skopje, Macedonia, Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2016. Results Monday, from 99.8 percent of polling stations, showed the coalition led by VMRO-DPMNE with about 38 percent of the vote and 51 seats in the parliament, while opposition leader Zoran Zaev's Social Democrats garnered 36.7 percent, and 49 seats.

Start the conversation, or Read more at New Canaan News-Review.