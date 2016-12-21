Macedonia queen of gypsy music dies at age 73
In this July 20, 2006 file photo, Esma Redzepova, a Gypsy from Macedonia, performs on the Dome stage during the Paleo Festival in Nyon, Switzerland. Redzepova, called the "Queen of Gypsy music," died on Sunday, Dec. 11, 2016, at the age of 73 in Macedonia's capital, according to local media.
