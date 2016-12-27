Macedonia conservatives win after rerun

Macedonia conservatives win after rerun

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: The China Post

Macedonia's conservatives, led by former prime minister Nikola Gruevski, secured victory on Sunday in a bitterly contested national election after a poll rerun in a single station did not give the leftist opposition enough votes to overtake their rivals. The rerun, in the northwestern village of Tearce, 50 kilometersfrom the capital of Skopje, gave the opposition, led by the Social Democrats, 245 votes to 149 for the conservatives, led by Gruevski's VMRO-DPMNE party.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The China Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Macedonia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
arvanites , greeks only in greek church history (Jul '13) 14 hr DaniEl 169
Greek Girls, Black Boys! LoL interracial relati... (Feb '15) Dec 24 abcd 23
News the Identity of Macedonians (May '07) Dec 24 DaniEl 47,208
Illinden uprising - what a joke (Jul '09) Dec 24 BISER BALKANSKI--- 20
"Macedonization of Southern Serbia" by Jovan Tr... (May '14) Dec 24 BISER BALKANSKI--- 5
Why ALBANIANS ARE SO STUPID? (Oct '12) Dec 21 Abraham 104
USA and ZAEV get out of Macedonia while still b... Dec 19 Quack 3
See all Macedonia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Macedonia Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Wall Street
  5. Earthquake
  1. Syria
  2. Ebola
  3. Mexico
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Iraq
More from around the web
 

Macedonia

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 28,860 • Total comments across all topics: 277,366,642

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC