Macedonia conservatives win after rerun
Macedonia's conservatives, led by former prime minister Nikola Gruevski, secured victory on Sunday in a bitterly contested national election after a poll rerun in a single station did not give the leftist opposition enough votes to overtake their rivals. The rerun, in the northwestern village of Tearce, 50 kilometersfrom the capital of Skopje, gave the opposition, led by the Social Democrats, 245 votes to 149 for the conservatives, led by Gruevski's VMRO-DPMNE party.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The China Post.
Add your comments below
Macedonia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|arvanites , greeks only in greek church history (Jul '13)
|14 hr
|DaniEl
|169
|Greek Girls, Black Boys! LoL interracial relati... (Feb '15)
|Dec 24
|abcd
|23
|the Identity of Macedonians (May '07)
|Dec 24
|DaniEl
|47,208
|Illinden uprising - what a joke (Jul '09)
|Dec 24
|BISER BALKANSKI---
|20
|"Macedonization of Southern Serbia" by Jovan Tr... (May '14)
|Dec 24
|BISER BALKANSKI---
|5
|Why ALBANIANS ARE SO STUPID? (Oct '12)
|Dec 21
|Abraham
|104
|USA and ZAEV get out of Macedonia while still b...
|Dec 19
|Quack
|3
Find what you want!
Search Macedonia Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC