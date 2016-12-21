Hahn: EU 'will never be complete' without Western Balkan countries
Hahn met with Bosnia and Herzegovina's prime minister, Denis Zvizdic, as the Balkan country's EU bid starts to gather steam. Hahn met with Bosnia and Herzegovina's prime minister, Denis Zvizdic, as the Balkan country's EU bid starts to gather steam.
Start the conversation, or Read more at EurActiv.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Macedonia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Greek Girls, Black Boys! LoL interracial relati... (Feb '15)
|11 hr
|abcd
|23
|the Identity of Macedonians (May '07)
|20 hr
|DaniEl
|47,208
|Illinden uprising - what a joke (Jul '09)
|23 hr
|BISER BALKANSKI---
|20
|"Macedonization of Southern Serbia" by Jovan Tr... (May '14)
|Sat
|BISER BALKANSKI---
|5
|arvanites , greeks only in greek church history (Jul '13)
|Fri
|makedonas from ci...
|167
|Why ALBANIANS ARE SO STUPID? (Oct '12)
|Dec 21
|Abraham
|104
|USA and ZAEV get out of Macedonia while still b...
|Dec 19
|Quack
|3
Find what you want!
Search Macedonia Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC