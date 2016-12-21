Conservatives lead in early Macedonia election results
Macedonians voted Sunday in a general election called two years early as part of a Western-brokered agreement to end a paralyzing political crisis, and the governing conservatives held a slim lead in early returns. With 78.4 percent of polling stations reporting, the state electoral commission's website said early Monday that the conservative coalition led by premier Nikola Gruevski's VMRO-DPMNE party had 39.05 percent and the Social Democrat-led coalition of Zoran Zaev was close behind at 36.28 percent.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOK.com.
Add your comments below
Macedonia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Greek Girls, Black Boys! LoL interracial relati... (Feb '15)
|11 hr
|abcd
|23
|the Identity of Macedonians (May '07)
|20 hr
|DaniEl
|47,208
|Illinden uprising - what a joke (Jul '09)
|23 hr
|BISER BALKANSKI---
|20
|"Macedonization of Southern Serbia" by Jovan Tr... (May '14)
|Sat
|BISER BALKANSKI---
|5
|arvanites , greeks only in greek church history (Jul '13)
|Fri
|makedonas from ci...
|167
|Why ALBANIANS ARE SO STUPID? (Oct '12)
|Dec 21
|Abraham
|104
|USA and ZAEV get out of Macedonia while still b...
|Dec 19
|Quack
|3
Find what you want!
Search Macedonia Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC