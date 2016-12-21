Conservatives lead in early Macedonia election results

Macedonians voted Sunday in a general election called two years early as part of a Western-brokered agreement to end a paralyzing political crisis, and the governing conservatives held a slim lead in early returns. With 78.4 percent of polling stations reporting, the state electoral commission's website said early Monday that the conservative coalition led by premier Nikola Gruevski's VMRO-DPMNE party had 39.05 percent and the Social Democrat-led coalition of Zoran Zaev was close behind at 36.28 percent.

