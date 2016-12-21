Conservatives lead in early Macedonia...

Conservatives lead in early Macedonia election results

Next Story Prev Story
Sunday Dec 11 Read more: NewsOK.com

Macedonians voted Sunday in a general election called two years early as part of a Western-brokered agreement to end a paralyzing political crisis, and the governing conservatives held a slim lead in early returns. With 78.4 percent of polling stations reporting, the state electoral commission's website said early Monday that the conservative coalition led by premier Nikola Gruevski's VMRO-DPMNE party had 39.05 percent and the Social Democrat-led coalition of Zoran Zaev was close behind at 36.28 percent.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOK.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Macedonia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Greek Girls, Black Boys! LoL interracial relati... (Feb '15) 11 hr abcd 23
News the Identity of Macedonians (May '07) 20 hr DaniEl 47,208
Illinden uprising - what a joke (Jul '09) 23 hr BISER BALKANSKI--- 20
"Macedonization of Southern Serbia" by Jovan Tr... (May '14) Sat BISER BALKANSKI--- 5
arvanites , greeks only in greek church history (Jul '13) Fri makedonas from ci... 167
Why ALBANIANS ARE SO STUPID? (Oct '12) Dec 21 Abraham 104
USA and ZAEV get out of Macedonia while still b... Dec 19 Quack 3
See all Macedonia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Macedonia Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bill Clinton
  3. Syria
  4. Wall Street
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Iran
  2. Death Penalty
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Ebola
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Macedonia

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,379 • Total comments across all topics: 277,318,794

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC