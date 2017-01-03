714 voters hold key for final result ...

714 voters hold key for final result in Macedonia election

Wednesday Dec 28

Residents of the northwestern Macedonian village of Tearce voted Sunday in an election rerun that could tilt the national election result. The rerun involved a single polling station with 714 registered voters in the village, 50 kilometers from the capital of Skopje.

Macedonia

