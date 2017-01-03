714 voters hold key for final result in Macedonia election
Residents of the northwestern Macedonian village of Tearce voted Sunday in an election rerun that could tilt the national election result. The rerun involved a single polling station with 714 registered voters in the village, 50 kilometers from the capital of Skopje.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WDUN-AM Gainesville.
Comments
Add your comments below
Macedonia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|what is worse for idiot fyroms?
|1 hr
|Radikalni desnicar
|6
|Macedonia is Macedonia and Hellas is LOST in s...
|2 hr
|makedonas from ci...
|10
|arvanites , greeks only in greek church history (Jul '13)
|5 hr
|SLAVS RNOMACEDONIANS
|196
|the Identity of Macedonians (May '07)
|5 hr
|MACEDONIA is HELL...
|47,212
|Why do Greeks want to be also Macedonians and ...
|5 hr
|SLAVS RNOMACEDONIANS
|4
|fyroms fcked yet again
|Mon
|Mkz6
|3
|Greece may have won a battle but the War has y...
|Mon
|Mkz6
|11
Find what you want!
Search Macedonia Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC