714 voters hold key for final result in Macedonia election
Residents of the northwestern Macedonian village of Tearce are voting in an election rerun that could tilt the national election result. The rerun Sunday involves a single polling station with 714 registered voters in the village, 50 kilometers from the capital of Skopje.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Gazette.
Comments
Add your comments below
Macedonia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Greece may have won a battle but the War has y...
|1 hr
|mr large
|9
|what is worse for idiot fyroms?
|Fri
|mr large
|1
|fyroms fcked yet again
|Fri
|mr large
|2
|arvanites , greeks only in greek church history (Jul '13)
|Fri
|DaniEl
|189
|the Identity of Macedonians (May '07)
|Thu
|MACEDONIA is HELL...
|47,211
|United Macedonians
|Thu
|makedonas from ci...
|10
|Macedonia is Macedonia and Hellas is LOST in s...
|Thu
|makedonas from ci...
|7
Find what you want!
Search Macedonia Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC