Electronics & Cars Recycling event set for mid-November in Macau
The 2017 edition of Electronics & Cars Recycling , organized by Switzerland-based ICM AG , will take place Nov. 14-17 in the Macau Special Administrative Region in south China. ICM says the conference "represents the most international gathering of its kind in the fields of electronics and cars collection, recycling, reuse and remanufacturing."
