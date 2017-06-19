Alexis Tam Chon Weng, Macau's secretary for social affairs and...

Alexis Tam Chon Weng, Secretary for Social Affairs and Culture of the Macau Special Administrative Region , talks about the development of higher education in Macau. "Compared to Hong Kong, Macau began to develop higher education much later, but it was anything but tardy once it got started," says Alexis Tam Chon Weng, Secretary for Social Affairs and Culture of the Macau SAR.

