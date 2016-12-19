Establishment of Macau special admini...

Establishment of Macau special administrative region

Monday Dec 19

The 17th anniversary of the Establishment of the Macau Special Administrative Region will begin with the official flag raising ceremonies. There will be a sports and art show featuring athletics, plus artists' impressions of the territory and song and dance performance by top local artists.

Chicago, IL

