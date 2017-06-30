Juncker lashes out at 'ridiculous' EU...

Juncker lashes out at 'ridiculous' EU parliament

European Commission president Jean-Claude Juncker lashed out against the "very ridiculous" European Parliament, in a debate that only a handful of MEPs attended on Tuesday morning . Juncker was in the European Parliament's plenary session in Strasbourg for a debate about the outcome of the six-month Maltese presidency of the Council of the EU, which ended on Friday.

