Telenet given green light to acquire ...

Telenet given green light to acquire Altice's SFR Belgium, SFR Luxembourg units

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Jun 13 Read more: TeleGeography CommsUpdate

Luxembourg. As previously reported by TeleGeography's CommsUpdate, the EUR400 million deal was agreed in December 2016, and will see Telenet take ownership of Coditel Brabant has approved the deal subject to the condition that Orange Belgium is provided with access to SFR's cable network within four months of the transaction closing and at 'wholesale prices comparable to those applicable in Flanders'.

Start the conversation, or Read more at TeleGeography CommsUpdate.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News EU launches legal case against Germany, UK over... (Dec '16) Dec '16 PolakPotrafi 1
do you need a loan for your business (Oct '13) Jan '15 Dick Grayson 5
Poll Oberkassel 14,000ybp what Race were they (Nov '14) Dec '14 raca 4
The Corliss Group Latest Tech Review SIM-swap p... (Dec '14) Dec '14 HannahMinske34 1
Poll Should Clive Derby -Lewis and Januzs Walus be p... (Apr '13) Dec '14 Avner Eliyahu Romm 6
Do you urgently need a loan? (Oct '13) Dec '14 Steve 6
Westward Group Alternative: USA und China verei... (Nov '14) Nov '14 aronhall 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Libya
  2. North Korea
  3. Iran
  4. China
  5. U.S. Open
  1. Health Care
  2. Cuba
  3. Syria
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,883 • Total comments across all topics: 281,804,481

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC