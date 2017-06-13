Telenet given green light to acquire Altice's SFR Belgium, SFR Luxembourg units
Luxembourg. As previously reported by TeleGeography's CommsUpdate, the EUR400 million deal was agreed in December 2016, and will see Telenet take ownership of Coditel Brabant has approved the deal subject to the condition that Orange Belgium is provided with access to SFR's cable network within four months of the transaction closing and at 'wholesale prices comparable to those applicable in Flanders'.
