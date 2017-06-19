Telenet closes acquisition of Coditel Brabant BVBA and Coditel S. r.l

Monday, June 19, 2017 - Telenet Group BVBA, a subsidiary of Telenet Group Holding NV today formally closed the acquisition of Coditel Brabant BVBA and its subsidiary Coditel S.A r.l. . On June 13, 2017, Telenet announced that the Belgian Competition Authority had approved the intended acquisition.

