President Iohannis: Difficult situation on our hands. Visiting...
President Klaus Iohannis said on Friday, at the beginning of his meeting with Luxembourg Premier Xavier Bettel, that Romania is facing a difficult situation, with Bettel underscoring in the given context that it is paramount for Romania to reach political stability as soon as possible. "Welcome to Romania, to the Cotroceni Palace.
