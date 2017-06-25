President Iohannis: Difficult situati...

President Iohannis: Difficult situation on our hands. Visiting...

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Jun 16 Read more: Nine O'Clock

President Klaus Iohannis said on Friday, at the beginning of his meeting with Luxembourg Premier Xavier Bettel, that Romania is facing a difficult situation, with Bettel underscoring in the given context that it is paramount for Romania to reach political stability as soon as possible. "Welcome to Romania, to the Cotroceni Palace.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Nine O'Clock.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News EU launches legal case against Germany, UK over... (Dec '16) Dec '16 PolakPotrafi 1
do you need a loan for your business (Oct '13) Jan '15 Dick Grayson 5
Poll Oberkassel 14,000ybp what Race were they (Nov '14) Dec '14 raca 4
The Corliss Group Latest Tech Review SIM-swap p... (Dec '14) Dec '14 HannahMinske34 1
Poll Should Clive Derby -Lewis and Januzs Walus be p... (Apr '13) Dec '14 Avner Eliyahu Romm 6
Do you urgently need a loan? (Oct '13) Dec '14 Steve 6
Westward Group Alternative: USA und China verei... (Nov '14) Nov '14 aronhall 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. U.S. Open
  1. North Korea
  2. Saudi Arabia
  3. Syria
  4. Iran
  5. Tiger Woods
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,473 • Total comments across all topics: 282,001,274

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC