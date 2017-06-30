"No smartphone" Juncker pushes EU's d...

"No smartphone" Juncker pushes EU's digital future

The European Union's chief executive Jean-Claude Juncker confessed that he still does not own a smartphone on Friday but pledged to help build a "digital future" for the bloc. He was speaking alongside the prime minister of Estonia, which has transformed its post-Soviet economy in part through new technology.

