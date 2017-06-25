MEPs say Panama Papers probe more difficult than Dieselgate
Lead MEPs from the European Parliament's inquiry committee investigating the Panama Papers said they have had a more difficult job than the committee responsible for probing Dieselgate. "You cannot compare us with the Dieselgate probe, because we needed to do worldwide research as well as internally in the European Union," said Werner Langen, chairman of the Committee of Inquiry into Money Laundering, Tax Avoidance and Tax Evasion.
