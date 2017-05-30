Juncker Warning on Climate Treaty Recalls Meddling on U.S. Guns and Sovereignty

"Ahead of President Donald Trump's announcement on whether the U.S. will pull out of the Paris climate deal, European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker warned that leaving the agreement would be a slow process, taking up to three or four years," Politico reported Thursday . "It's not possible that one leaves this climate agreement overnight, as some people in the United States think," Juncker declared.

