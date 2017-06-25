It's too risky to cut eurocrats' pay... say eurocrats

It's too risky to cut eurocrats' pay and pensions... say eurocrats! Staff say perks must stay because their work is vital for the EU ahead of Brexit Eurocrats trying to fill a A 10 billion black hole in their finances came up with their solution yesterday: Everyone must face cuts - except them. They insisted their generous pay, pensions and perks must stay intact because their work is vital for the European Union to function as Britain leaves the bloc.

