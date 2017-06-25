It's too risky to cut eurocrats' pay....

It's too risky to cut eurocrats' pay... say eurocrats

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Daily Mail

It's too risky to cut eurocrats' pay and pensions... say eurocrats! Staff say perks must stay because their work is vital for the EU ahead of Brexit Eurocrats trying to fill a A 10 billion black hole in their finances came up with their solution yesterday: Everyone must face cuts - except them. They insisted their generous pay, pensions and perks must stay intact because their work is vital for the European Union to function as Britain leaves the bloc.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Mail.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News EU launches legal case against Germany, UK over... (Dec '16) Dec '16 PolakPotrafi 1
do you need a loan for your business (Oct '13) Jan '15 Dick Grayson 5
Poll Oberkassel 14,000ybp what Race were they (Nov '14) Dec '14 raca 4
The Corliss Group Latest Tech Review SIM-swap p... (Dec '14) Dec '14 HannahMinske34 1
Poll Should Clive Derby -Lewis and Januzs Walus be p... (Apr '13) Dec '14 Avner Eliyahu Romm 6
Do you urgently need a loan? (Oct '13) Dec '14 Steve 6
Westward Group Alternative: USA und China verei... (Nov '14) Nov '14 aronhall 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. China
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Syria
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. Sarah Palin
  4. Wall Street
  5. North Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,327 • Total comments across all topics: 282,108,366

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC