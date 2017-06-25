Iohannis, Bettel celebrate partnership between Sibiu and Luxembourg
Romania's President Klaus Iohannis voiced his hope on Saturday in Sibiu, that "borders of all sorts, which can lift walls between Europeans, will be replaced by bridges of culture, freedom and tolerance." Klaus Iohannis believes that the partnership between Sibiu and Luxembourg is a benchmark in Europe, cities that, although were European Capital of Culture 10 years ago, continue to collaborate and have successful common projects.
