China vows to adhere to Paris climate deal

China will "steadfastly" implement the Paris climate pact, Premier Li Keqiang said Thursday, urging others to do likewise as US President Donald Trump was due to announce whether he will keep Washington in the deal.The European Union's top climate change official, Miguel Arias Canente, said in a statement that Trump's decision to leave the Paris accord made it "a sad day for the global community", adding that the bloc "deeply regrets the unilateral decision".The joint statement, the first between the China and the European Union, will commit to cutting back on fossil fuels, developing more green technology and helping raise $100 billion a year by 2020 to help poorer countries cut their emissions.On Thursday, European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker, who was Luxembourg's prime minister, told POLITICO that "A Luxembourger is not afraid of an American", referring to Trump."

