[Analysis] EU agencies relocation could still end in political bargaining
A proposal discussed by EU ministers in Luxembourg on Tuesday afternoon lays out "objective criteria" to determine where the two London-based EU agencies should go after the UK leaves the bloc. The voting to determine the new location of the EMA and EBA is expected for the October summit in Brussels And since the decision will be taken by a vote, it is entirely possible that the country with the smartest lobbying, rather than objectively the best bid - if such a thing exists - wins the day.
