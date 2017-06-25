'A million Euro-babies': EU fetes 30 ...

'A million Euro-babies': EU fetes 30 years of student exchanges

Tuesday Jun 13

The European Union celebrated 30 years of its Erasmus student exchange scheme on Tuesday, with its chief executive boasting the program has fostered cross-border romances that may have borne a million children. Telling a festive debate in the European Parliament that he "fell in love anew" with Europe whenever he traveled across the continent, European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker said: "That also seems to have happened with some of those taking part in Erasmus, including in a more romantic sense.

Chicago, IL

