'A million Euro-babies': EU fetes 30 years of student exchanges

The European Union celebrated 30 years of its Erasmus student exchange scheme on Tuesday, with its chief executive boasting the program has fostered cross-border romances that may have borne a million children. Telling a festive debate in the European Parliament that he "fell in love anew" with Europe whenever he traveled across the continent, European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker said: "That also seems to have happened with some of those taking part in Erasmus, including in a more romantic sense.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.