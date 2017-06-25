25th anniversary of establishment of diplomatic relations between Armenia and Luxembourg
Economic News, RIA Oreanda, Russia June 13, 2017 Tuesday 25th anniversary of establishment of diplomatic relations between Armenia and Luxembourg Minister of Foreign Affairs of Armenia Edward Nalbandian and Minister for Foreign and European Affairs of the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg Jean Asselborn exchanged letters on the occasion of the 25th anniversary of establishment of diplomatic relations between Armenia and Luxembourg.
