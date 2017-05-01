Who'd want to be ruled by the risible...

Who'd want to be ruled by the risible Juncker?

20 hrs ago

Last week, Theresa May had the dinner party guest from Hell. Jean-Claude Juncker, President of the European Commission, visited 10 Downing Street for preliminary Brexit talks followed by a private dinner.

