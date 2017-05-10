What's happened to the full-scale royal visit to Israel?

What's happened to the long-planned, first-ever, full-scale royal visit to Israel , to commemorate the centenary of the Balfour Declaration? The visit is due to be undertaken by Prince Charles , or a lesser royal, in November, but the Foreign Office is 'rowing back' on the idea, says a source. Has Israel-averse Saudi Arabia objected? In 2007, emails from then-Charles aide Clive Alderton - mistakenly copied to the Israeli ambassador - counselled against a visit, saying Israel might use it to 'burnish' its international image.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Mail on Sunday.