UK Threatens to Quit Brexit Talks If It Faces Massive Bill

The U.K. will quit talks on leaving the European Union unless the bloc drops its demands for a divorce payment as high as 100 billion euros , Brexit Secretary David Davis said. Britain's negotiations would otherwise be plunged into "chaos," and even a 1 billion-pound settlement would be "a lot of money," Davis said in an interview published in the Sunday Times.

