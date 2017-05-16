U.K. Hopes of Speedy Brexit Deal Hit by EU-Singapore Ruling 34 minutes ago
The European Union's top court said a free trade agreement with Singapore needs the approval of national parliaments before it can become legal, in a case widely seen as setting a precedent for the U.K. as it gears up to leave the bloc. "The free trade agreement with Singapore cannot, in its current form, be concluded by the EU alone," the EU Court of Justice said in a decision Tuesday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Bloomberg.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|EU launches legal case against Germany, UK over...
|Dec '16
|PolakPotrafi
|1
|do you need a loan for your business (Oct '13)
|Jan '15
|Dick Grayson
|5
|Oberkassel 14,000ybp what Race were they (Nov '14)
|Dec '14
|raca
|4
|The Corliss Group Latest Tech Review SIM-swap p... (Dec '14)
|Dec '14
|HannahMinske34
|1
|Should Clive Derby -Lewis and Januzs Walus be p... (Apr '13)
|Dec '14
|Avner Eliyahu Romm
|6
|Do you urgently need a loan? (Oct '13)
|Dec '14
|Steve
|6
|Westward Group Alternative: USA und China verei... (Nov '14)
|Nov '14
|aronhall
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC