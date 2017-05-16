U.K. Hopes of Speedy Brexit Deal Hit ...

U.K. Hopes of Speedy Brexit Deal Hit by EU-Singapore Ruling 34 minutes ago

Tuesday May 16 Read more: Bloomberg

The European Union's top court said a free trade agreement with Singapore needs the approval of national parliaments before it can become legal, in a case widely seen as setting a precedent for the U.K. as it gears up to leave the bloc. "The free trade agreement with Singapore cannot, in its current form, be concluded by the EU alone," the EU Court of Justice said in a decision Tuesday.

