This Company Plans to Mine the Moon - and It's Not Alone

The first-ever private mining operation on the moon is scheduled to kick off in 2020, when a landing craft sent by Florida-based Moon Express will ferry a single scoop of lunar dirt and rocks back to Earth. Unlike the three governments that have led lunar missions - the United States, the Soviet Union, and China - the owners of this private firm have something history-making in mind for that little ball of extraterrestrial soil: They plan to sell it.

