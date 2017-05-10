The Brief: Time for Juncker to reshuffle his Commission
Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker will need to carve out a portfolio for his new Bulgarian colleague . Mariya Gabriel is expected to take office next month, replacing Kristalina Georgieva, who departed last year giving the impression she was desperate to quit.
