The Brief: Juncker and the two big destroyers

Monday May 15

Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker boasts that he has met "the two big destroyers" of his time, Russia's Mikhail Gorbachev and the UK's David Cameron. But he clearly sees one in a more positive light than the other.

