Princess Kate visits Luxembourg on solo royal tour

Sunday May 14

Kate, 35, in a pale blue coat by designer Emilia Wickstead, attended commemorations marking the 150th anniversary of the Treaty of London, which ratified Luxembourg's independence and neutrality in Europe. She was greeted by excited young children at her first stop in Luxembourg, the Mudam Musee D'Art Moderne.

Chicago, IL

