Leasinvest Real Estate: Interim statement of the manager on the first quarter of the financial year 2017 - Report of the extraordinary and ordinary general meetings of 15 May 2017 Highlights: In line with the outlook, the figures over the past quarter show a slight decrease of the EPRA Earnings* as a consequence of the temporary vacancy due to redevelopments in the real estate portfolio; the operational parameters remain positive: EPRA Earnings [1] * Q1 2017 have slightly decreased compared to Q1 2016 and amount to 6.1 million Strengthening of the geographical diversification by the acquisition of the office building Mercator in the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg The retail site of 22,721 m2, located Route d'Arlon in Strassen, will be partially redeveloped into a retail park that will, besides shops, also comprise a restaurant.

