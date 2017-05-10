King Harald and Queen Sonja's joint 80th birthday bash: See all the photos

King and Queen were joined by their family as well as Prince Carl Philip, Princess Sofia, Sophie Wessex, Crown Princess Victoria and more royals Queen Sonja and King Harald's 80th birthday celebration was a royal affair to remember. A number of royals from across Europe flocked to Norway for the two-day festivities that kicked off on Tuesday, 9 May. The event was a joint celebration in honour of the Queen's upcoming milestone birthday on 4 July and the King's birthday, which passed earlier this year on 21 February.

