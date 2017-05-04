Fifteen countries ask for EU legislat...

Fifteen countries ask for EU legislation on data flows

Tuesday May 2

Ministers from 15 countries want the European Commission to propose new legislation allowing data to travel between EU countries without restrictions. A Commission consultation on data flows also suggested changes to data rules that could upset the car industry.

Chicago, IL

