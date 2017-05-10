EU chief Juncker: Brexit is a 'traged...

EU chief Juncker: Brexit is a 'tragedy' and the EU is partly to blame

European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker on Friday described Brexit as a "tragedy" that had happened partly as a result of the European Union's past mistakes. In a speech in Florence, the head of the EU's executive arm warned of tough negotiations to come but also struck a more conciliatory tone after the first round of contacts on a Brexit deal degenerated into a cross-Channel war of words.

