DIARY-Top Economic Events to June 23

Wednesday May 3

STOCKHOLM - Swedish Central Bank Deputy Governor Per Jansson gives a speech about "the latest repo rate decision and the current economic situation" - 0800 GMT. TOKYO - People's Bank of China Deputy Governor Gang Yi and Indonesian Finance Minister Sri Mulyani Indrawati speak at an Asian Development Bank panel - 0200 GMT.

Chicago, IL

