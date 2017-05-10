Common sweetener in low-cal foods als...

Common sweetener in low-cal foods also a marker for weight gain

Wednesday

A new study has identified the sugar alcohol erythritol as a biomarker for increasing fat mass. In contrast to previous assumptions and research, erythritol can be metabolized by, and even produced in, the human body.

