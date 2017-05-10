Brexit: EU head trolls United Kingdom...

Brexit: EU head trolls United Kingdom, says English 'losing importance in Europe'

European Union leaders have warned Theresa May that Brexit talks could become "impossible" if she lets her "emotions get out of hand" after she launched an astonishing attack accusing Brussels of interfering in the general election. FLORENCE, Italy European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker took a swipe at Britain on Friday, saying he would not give a speech in English because the language was becoming less significant following Brexit."

