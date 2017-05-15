Are the royals of Norway the most fun...

Are the royals of Norway the most fun royal family in the world?

King Harald and Queen Sonja of Norway greet the audience from the Royal Palace in Oslo, Norway at their joint 80th birthday party earlier this month. If you're going to dedicate your life to duty, you might as well have fun while you're at it.

Chicago, IL

