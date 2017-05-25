A Light Station all its own

City plans to transfer ownership of Port landmark to organization that saved and restored it and now may acquire lot around hilltop museum The Port Washington Light Station has been operated as a museum by the Port Historical Society for close to two decades, despite the fact the Society doesn't own the property on Johnson Street. Last week, the Plan Commission declared the parcel as surplus, setting the stage for the city to transfer the historic lighthouse to the Society.

