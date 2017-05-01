Why Britain's divorce from Europe will likely be - confrontational'

Brexit discussions will begin soon after Britain's June election, which Theresa May called in an attempt to strengthen her mandate EU leaders unanimously backed a tough Brexit strategy at a summit on Saturday, demanding a "serious response" from Britain on the rights of European citizens before trade talks can start. In a show of togetherness the 27 leaders agreed the negotiating guidelines within minutes and applauded as they met in Brussels without British Prime Minister Theresa May. EU President Donald Tusk hailed the "outstanding unity" in an often fractious club, saying it was a "firm and fair political mandate" for the Brexit negotiations.

