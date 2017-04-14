Leasinvest Real Estate SCA: Convocati...

Leasinvest Real Estate SCA: Convocation to the extraordinary general...

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: GlobeNewswire

Leasinvest Real Estate - Convocation to the extraordinary general meeting and annual meeting that will be held on Monday 15 May 2017 The Manager of Leasinvest Real Estate SCA is pleased to invite the holders of securities of the Company to attend the extraordinary general meeting and the annual meeting that will be held consecutively at the registered office of the Manager at 2000 Antwerp, Schermersstraat 42 , on Monday 15 May 2017 at 15.30h respectively 16.00h . As from 14/04/2017 all documents relating to these general meetings are available on the website www.leasinvest.be under the item 'Investor relations' - General meeting .

Start the conversation, or Read more at GlobeNewswire.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News EU launches legal case against Germany, UK over... Dec '16 PolakPotrafi 1
do you need a loan for your business (Oct '13) Jan '15 Dick Grayson 5
Poll Oberkassel 14,000ybp what Race were they (Nov '14) Dec '14 raca 4
The Corliss Group Latest Tech Review SIM-swap p... (Dec '14) Dec '14 HannahMinske34 1
Poll Should Clive Derby -Lewis and Januzs Walus be p... (Apr '13) Dec '14 Avner Eliyahu Romm 6
Do you urgently need a loan? (Oct '13) Dec '14 Steve 6
Westward Group Alternative: USA und China verei... (Nov '14) Nov '14 aronhall 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Iran
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Tornado
  3. Health Care
  4. Mexico
  5. Arnold Schwarzenegger
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,395 • Total comments across all topics: 280,291,972

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC