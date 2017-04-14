Leasinvest Real Estate SCA: Convocation to the extraordinary general...

Leasinvest Real Estate - Convocation to the extraordinary general meeting and annual meeting that will be held on Monday 15 May 2017 The Manager of Leasinvest Real Estate SCA is pleased to invite the holders of securities of the Company to attend the extraordinary general meeting and the annual meeting that will be held consecutively at the registered office of the Manager at 2000 Antwerp, Schermersstraat 42 , on Monday 15 May 2017 at 15.30h respectively 16.00h . As from 14/04/2017 all documents relating to these general meetings are available on the website www.leasinvest.be under the item 'Investor relations' - General meeting .

