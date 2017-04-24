Juncker congratulates Macron on French election result1 hour ago

European Commission chief Jean- Claude Juncker congratulated pro-EU candidate Emmanuel Macron as he emerged the clear favourite in projected results after the first round of France's presidential election. Juncker, a former prime minister of Luxembourg, also wished Macron "good luck" in the May 7 second round of voting, when he will face far-right challenger Marine Le Pen, according to the projections.

