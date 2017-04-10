Fresh backing for Texas secession? Yeah, sort of
European Commission president Jean-Claude Juncker has a serious message for President Trump! CNN reports that Juncker recently stated that if Trump continues to promote 'Brexit' then he'll promote the independence of Ohio and Austin, Texas, in the U.S. Juncker, a Luxembourg politician who has been president of the European Commission since 2014, made his comments while speaking at the conference of the center-right European People's Party. After England voted to break out of the European Union in 2016, Donald Trump crowed about the move and even said people would refer to him as "Mr. Brexit."
